Guo BHW, Weston R, Jianphinitnan P, Liu W, Scheepbouwer E, van der Walt D, Goh YM. Safety Sci. 2021; 141: e105352.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Previous research regarding safety in design (SiD) primarily focused on legal aspects of integrating health and safety into the design, identifying causal links between flawed designs and accidents, safe design tools and methods, and multi-stakeholder collaboration. Despite these advancements in SiD, there is a lack of studies investigating how new SiD regulations changed SiD knowledge, attitude, and practices. To fill the research gap, this paper aims to (1) examine current SiD knowledge, attitude, and practices after the introduction of the New Zealand Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 (HSWA), (2) examine stakeholders' perceptions about the effects of the HSWA on SiD, and (3) identify challenges of SiD implementation. This study adopted mixed methods consisting of a survey and semi-structured interviews.
Design for safety; Prevention through design; Regulation; Safe design; Safety in design