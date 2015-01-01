SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ferretto L, Bruzzone F, Nocera S. Res. Transp. Econ. 2021; 86: e101027.

Reducing some of the impacts generated by transport activities - such as congestion, crashes, noise, and air pollution - by redirecting some demand shares towards active modes of transport should be a priority for the environmental and social well-being of modern cities. This paper aims at proposing and evaluating a simple and transferable strategy to achieve a modal shift towards active modes in urban centers, thus reducing externalities produced by the transport sector. The proposed model, based on an efficient combination of policies to sustain transition to active modes, is discussed and evaluated through a cost-benefit analysis for three different scenarios of modal split variation. In this regard, the Scottish city of Aberdeen is used as a case study.


Active transport; Sustainability; Transport planning; Transport strategies

