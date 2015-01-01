Abstract

In this study, a binomial random effect model was developed to understand in what factors would most encourage commuters to consider using an alternative work-tour(s) in which the walking time was more. Effects of eight measures were compared to "improving the quality of the sidewalks". A survey of 445 commuters in the city of Rasht, Iran was used.



RESULTS showed that making part of the path to/from work specifically for pedestrians was the most favorable measure and planting trees and increasing green space along sidewalks was the second important measure that encouraged commuters to consider using their alternative commute pattern. This finding in addition to the significant effect of built-environmental characteristics showed that in order to motivate people to an alternative travel pattern with more walking; paying attention to built-environmental characteristics is very important. However, measures that do not need changes in the built-environment, such as "flexibility in work hours" which was found with a high positive effect in this study, should also be considered by policy makers. Furthermore, from the significant effect of individual's perception of walking distance it was concluded that the effect of subjective factors cannot be ignored in future planning.

