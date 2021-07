Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the clinical features, non-dialysis treatment and prognosis of acute renal injury caused by acute dimethyl oxalate (DMO) poisoning.



METHODS: Retrospective analysis was performed on the occupational data, clinical manifestation, laboratory examination, treatment methods and prognosis of 4 patients with acute DMO poisoning in July 2020.



RESULTS: A large number of white DMO crystals were observed in the workplace. Four patients had acute onset, presenting symptoms such as fatigue, abdominal distension, abdominal cramps and nocturia to varying degrees. Laboratory tests all showed acute kidney injury. Serum creatinine of patients at the onset were 119-835 ╬╝mol/L. Patients were given early treatment including rest, protection of renal function, hydration and alkalization of urine, Bailing capsule. Renal function of 4 patients returned to normal, and clinical prognosis was good.



CONCLUSION: Acute DMO poisoning leads to acute renal injury, mainly with renal tubulointerstitial lesions such as hypogravity uria and aseptic leucuria. Active treatment in the early stage has a good short-term clinical prognosis.

