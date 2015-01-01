Abstract

BACKGROUND: Up to 74 % of people with an opioid use disorder (OUD) will experience depression in their lifetime. Understanding and addressing the concept of preference for depression treatments and clinical trial designs may serve as an important milestone in enhancing treatment and research outcomes. Our goal is to evaluate preferences for depression treatments and clinical trial designs among individuals with an OUD and comorbid depression.



METHODS: We evaluated preferences for depression treatments and clinical trial designs using an online cross-sectional survey including a best-best discrete choice experiment. We recruited 165 participants from opioid agonist treatment clinics and community-based services in Calgary, Charlottetown, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, St. John's and Trois-Rivières, Canada.



RESULTS: Psychotherapy was the most accepted (80.0 %; CI: 73.9-86.1 %) and preferred (31.5 %; CI: 24.4-38.6 %) treatment. However, there was a high variability in acceptability and preferences of depression treatments. Significant predictors of choice for depression treatments were administration mode depending on session duration (p < 0.001), access mode (p < 0.001) and treatment duration (p < 0.001). Significant predictors of choice for clinical trial designs were allocation type (p = 0.008) and monetary compensation (p = 0.033). Participants preferred participating in research compared to non-participation (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Accessibility and diversity of depression interventions, including psychotherapy, need to be enhanced in addiction services to ensure that all patients can receive their preferred treatment. Ensuring proper monetary compensation and comparing an intervention of interest with an active treatment might increase participation of depressed OUD patients in future clinical research initiative.

