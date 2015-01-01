Abstract

BACKGROUND: Benzonatate is a commonly prescribed medication that can be lethal in acute overdose of a small number of capsules.



OBJECTIVE: This was a systematic review to describe the course of severe poisoning and deaths from benzonatate supplemented with the National Poison Data System (NPDS) fatalities module.



METHODS: The NPDS was queried from 2000 to 2018 for benzonatate fatalities. Pubmed, Cochrane, Embase, and Google Scholar were searched for combinations of benzonatate and "poisoning," "overdose," and "toxicity." References of relevant articles were searched for additional publications. Articles were included if they described the clinical course of at least one patient suffering from benzonatate poisoning and available in English. Dual independent review and extraction were performed.



RESULTS: Seventeen cases from NPDS and 19 published reports met the inclusion criteria resulting in 36 cases, mostly (28/36) self-harm ingestions. Most patients were young [17 (11-29), median (IQR)] and female (22). Onset of toxicity was rapid at <5 min (9). Most common symptoms included cardiac arrest (29), seizures (24), and dysrhythmias (24). Treatments included intubation (26), cardiopulmonary resuscitation (28), vasopressors (20) and others. Return of spontaneous circulation was achieved in 23/28 patients, but most had significant neurologic deficits or other end organ damage and 5 survived with a good neurologic outcome.



CONCLUSION AND RELEVANCE: Overdose ingestions of benzonatate can cause significant toxicity with a rapid onset. Interventions performed were generally supportive in nature. Duration of directly toxic effects is short, but dramatic with neurologic devastation and resuscitated patients often still have a poor outcome.

