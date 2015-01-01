|
Nahorniak J, Bovbjerg V, Case S, Kincl L. Inj. Epidemiol. 2021; 8(1): e26.
BACKGROUND: Commercial fishing consistently has among the highest workforce injury and fatality rates in the United States. Data related to commercial fishing incidents are routinely collected by multiple organizations which do not currently coordinate or automatically link data. Each data set has the potential to generate a more complete picture to inform prevention efforts. Our objective was to examine the utility of using statistical data linkage methods to link commercial fishing incident data when personally identifiable information is not available.
Fatality; Injury; Safety; Fishing; Linkage; Vessel