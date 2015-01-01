Abstract

AbstractSituation awareness is the main reason behind different patterns of unsafe behavior among workers and can play a mediating role in the relationship between predictive situational variables and human error. This questionnaire-based study was carried out on Iranian workers to investigate the direct and indirect effects of work pressure, mental workload, human-systems interaction and environmental distractions on three types of human error (i.e. slips, lapses and mistake). The results of path analysis showed that based on model fit indexes, the model is appropriately fit (χ(2)/df = 3, CFI = 099, TLI = 0.99 RMSEA = 026). It was also observed that the effects of four independent variables on all three types of human error are indirect and mediated by situation awareness. Consequently, it is confirmed that situation awareness plays a key role in the occurrence of human error and is a sharp-end causal factor for human error in industrial workplaces.

