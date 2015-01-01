Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Social problems and drug abuse, especially addiction, divorce, poverty, crime, violence, alcohol consumption, and substance abuse, have increased in Iran over the past two decades. The present study aims to determine an approach to decrease drug abuse and social ‎problems in the Islamic Republic of Iran.



METHOD : A national program on providing comprehensive social and mental health services, entitled "SERAJ", was developed and piloted in three districts of Iran. To compile this study, three types of data collection have been used: (1) review of the literature, (2) an in-depth interview with experts and stakeholders, (3) focused group discussions.



RESULTS: In our proposed model for decreasing drug abuse and social ‎problems, comprehensive mental and social health service are provided. Social care is integrated into the primary health care and six types of services, including social health education, screening for risk factors of social problems, and drug abuse, identifying underlying psychiatric, psychological, or social causes, short consultations, referral to social workers, and follow-up.



CONCLUSION: Theoretically, if mental disorders are reduced, social harm and addiction will also be reduced because it is one of the important risk factors for divorce, violence, crime, drug abuse, and alcohol consumption. SERAJ reduces mental disorders; therefore, it can reduce social problems and addiction.

