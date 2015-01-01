Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cerebral Palsy (CP) and Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) are common causes of motor disability in childhood. Gait exoskeletons are currently being used as part of rehabilitation for children with walking difficulties.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the safety and efficacy and describe the main characteristics of the clinical articles using robot-assisted gait training (RAGT) with exoskeleton for children with CP or SMA.



METHODS: A computer search was conducted in five bibliographic databases regarding clinical studies published in the last ten years. In order to be included in this review for further analysis, the studies had to meet the following criteria: (1) assess efficacy or safety of interventions; (2) population had to be children with CP or SMA aged between 3 and 14; (3) exoskeleton must be bilateral and assist lower limbs during walking.



RESULTS: Twenty-one articles were selected, of which only five were clinical trials. 108 participants met the inclusion criteria for this study, all with a diagnosis of CP. The evidence level of the selected papers was commonly low.



CONCLUSIONS: RAGT therapy seems to be safe for children with CP. However, further investigation is needed to confirm the results related to efficacy. There is no evidence of RAGT therapy for SMA children.

Language: en