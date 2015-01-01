|
Wang Y, Ge F, Wan M, Zhang J. Psychiatry Investig. 2021; 18(6): 580-588.
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
OBJECTIVE: Depression and resilience are different psychological outcomes caused by experiencing traumatic events. We aimed to 1) explore heterogeneity patterns of co-occurrence between depression symptoms and resilience among children and adolescents exposed to an earthquake and 2) assess covariates (trauma exposure, sex, age, ethnicity, and sleep quality) in identifying the best fitting solution.
Language: en
Earthquake; Depression; Resilience; Children and adolescents.; Latent profile analysis