Abstract

In developing countries, the motorcycle is one of the main modes of transportation, especially in the downtown area. Motorcyclists' safety is a common issue since they have more vulnerability for severe crashes. Thus, it is necessary to decrease the probability of encountering high-risk situations. The main reason for motorcycle crashes is human errors in the form of traffic violations. This article aims to identify the role of seven factors on traffic violations, including motorcyclist characteristics, road conditions, environmental circumstances, riding skills, cycling statuses, motorcycle age and previous negative experiences such as fines and accidents. The structural equation modeling was applied to evaluate the impact of these factors pertinent to motorcyclists' crashes. To assess these factors, 600 motorcyclists have been interviewed in Kerman, Iran. The results indicated that motorcyclists' characteristics are the most effective factor in violation commitment. Since most motorcyclists are young, with low income and education, it is necessary to pay more attention to their training and education before giving a cycling license. In addition, those with more previous crashes and violations are more susceptible to committing violations. This relates to the lack of enough control and enforcement in developing cities; also, it shows that the current traffic fines are not deterrent enough. Finally, considering the results of this research can help to minimize traffic violations among motorcyclists, which is a step towards safer roads.

