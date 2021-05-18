Abstract

Although most jurisdictions allow stereoscopically deficient and monocular individuals to drive, studies regarding these visual components' effects on driving have to date yielded contradicting results. Interviews, record reviews, and experiments have been used to unmask these effects. In interviews, participants with amblyopia reported several difficulties operating automobiles. Record reviews yielded mixed results, with studies revealing an increased crash rate and/or severity in a group of stereoscopically deficient commercial drivers, whereas studies of non-commercial drivers failed to make that association. Furthermore, experimental studies showed that individuals with reduced stereopsis braked earlier and were less likely to crash. With regard to monocularity, real-life experiments failed to demonstrate a poorer driving performance and simulation studies showed that drivers with sudden monocularity were more likely to crash and drive off the road. [J Pediatr Ophthalmol Strabismus. 20XX;X(X):XX-XX.].

