Abstract

Zoletil is a combination of tiletamine hydrochloride and zolazepam hydrochloride used as a veterinary anesthetic. Although zoletil abuse is widely known, zoletil poisoning for the purpose of suicide is very rare. We present a case of a 39-year-old man who attempted suicide by intravenously injecting a large amount of zoletil, resulting in decreased mental status and severe respiratory depression. Intubation and mechanical ventilation were applied. After 30 hours in the hospital, all symptoms of poisoning improved. Because zoletil can cause severe respiratory depression, close observation and aggressive securement of an airway is mandatory.

