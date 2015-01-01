SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Winter SM, Caldwell KR, Brumback BA, Jeghers ME, Classen S. Occup. Ther. Health Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07380577.2021.1923106

unavailable

Equipoise, feasibility, and fidelity were studied for the control condition of an occupational therapy driving intervention in a randomized controlled trial. We ranked equipoise and feasibility of six traffic safety education methods and created an implementation fidelity competency checklist. Education method selection was informed using the proportion of concordant ranks analysis while literature and a peer review informed competency checklist development. A proctored-online course delivery had the highest rater agreement (equipoise =.96 [.87-1.00]; feasibility =.99 [.97-1.00]). Implementation fidelity was supported by a 19-component training and evaluation checklist. This study supports promoting the scientific rigor of the RCT via - equipoise, feasibility, and implementation fidelity.


Combat Veterans; implementation fidelity; traffic safety education

