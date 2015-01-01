SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Limowski AR, DeJesus CR, Ward-Ciesielski EF, McDermott MJ. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.1909039

unavailable

Most college students have experienced an adverse event in their lifetime, yet help-seeking rates remain low. This study seeks to understand psychological factors that might contribute to delays in treatment initiation among trauma-affected students. Participants: Our sample consisted of 531 undergraduate students of which 27% scored above the clinical cutoff for PTSD using the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5).

METHODS: This cross-sectional study explored relationships among help-seeking attitudes, emotion dysregulation, and PTSD symptoms using structural equation modeling.

RESULTS: Findings demonstrated that individuals with more severe emotion dysregulation had more severe PTSD symptoms and held more negative attitudes toward seeking help.

CONCLUSIONS: Individuals who are the most in need of treatment hold attitudes that may impede help-seeking. We discuss clinical implications and ways college counseling centers can maximize outreach and programming efforts to increase treatment initiation and engagement.


College students; trauma; help-seeking; emotion dysregulation

