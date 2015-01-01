Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Globally, child mortality from external causes is in decline, but it is still among the leading causes of child deaths. The aim of this first national study was to determine trends of mortality rates from external causes among children aged 1-14 years in Serbia.



METHODS: Mortality data were collected from the database of the Statistical Office of Serbia. Joinpoint analysis was used to assess the average annual percentage change (APC) and the corresponding 95% confidence interval (CI) in mortality from 1997 to 2016.



RESULTS: In the 1997-2016 period, there were 1,388 child deaths from external causes. They contributed to 29.4% of child mortality in total, from 34.8% in 1997 to 21.8% in 2016. Mortality rate was two times higher among boys (8.1 per 100,000) than girls (4.1 per 100,000). Transport accidents (37.6%), followed by drowning and submersion (18.2%), represented more than half of all deaths due to external causes. Since 1997, mortality rate showed a significant downward trend in boys by -5.4% (95% CI -6.8 to -3.9) yearly for unintentional injuries and significantly by -10% (95% CI -19.0 to 0.1) yearly for intentional injuries. Among girls, death rate for unintentional injuries decreased significantly by -7.1% (95% CI -9.0 to -5.1) yearly and decreased insignificantly for intentional injuries by -2.1% (95% CI -15.3 to 13.1) yearly.



CONCLUSIONS: The external causes of death, despite the substantial decline in mortality, are still present among children aged 1-14 years in Serbia. Therefore, implementation of nationwide programmes for prevention of external causes of death is urgent.

Language: en