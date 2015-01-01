Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to evaluate the association between a Certified Driving Rehabilitation Specialist's (CDRS) ratings of on-road driving performance by older drivers and at-fault crash and near-crash involvement using naturalistic driving techniques where crashes and near-crashes are recorded in everyday driving through in-vehicle instrumentation.



METHODS: This is a cohort study of 144 drivers aged 70 years and over who were recruited due to a recent ophthalmology clinic visit at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Baseline measurements consisted of demographics, visual status, and other health variables. At-fault crashes and near-crashes over 6 months were identified through instrumentation placed in their personal vehicle that recorded vehicle kinematics and video. After 6 months, a CDRS completed an on-road assessment and provided a composite rating on specific driving behaviors and a global score.



RESULTS: Rate ratios examining the association between older drivers with worse CDRS composite scores and rates of at-fault crashes, at-fault near-crashes, and combined at-fault crashes and near-crashes were significantly higher compared to drivers with better scores.



RESULTS were similar for the CDRS global score.



CONCLUSIONS: Motor vehicle administrations use CDRS ratings to make decisions about licensure, and in clinical programs such as those based at rehabilitation clinics use them to make recommendations about fitness to drive and rehabilitation. This study suggests that these decisions and recommendations are valid from a safety standpoint.

