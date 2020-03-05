|
Diebold A, Johnson JK, Brennan M, Ciolino JD, Petitclerc A, Wakschlag LS, Garfield CF, Yeh C, Lovejoy A, Zakieh D, Tandon SD. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1368.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: Perinatal depression is a pervasive public health concern that disproportionately affects low-income women and can have negative impacts on parenting and child developmental outcomes. Few interventions focus on preventing perinatal depression. Previous studies suggest that Mothers and Babies is efficacious in preventing the worsening of depressive symptoms and the onset of postpartum depression. This manuscript presents the protocol of the EPIC study (Effects of a Prenatal Depression Preventive Intervention on parenting and young children's Self-Regulation and Functioning) to test the effects of Mothers and Babies on parenting and child developmental outcomes through 54 months postpartum. EPIC is an observational study that builds on a completed cluster-randomized trial (CRT). Innovations of this study are direct observations of a subsample of mother-child dyads and the inclusion of fathers/caregivers' variables as moderators of maternal mental health.
Language: en
Prevention; Parenting; Depression; Child development; Child self-regulation; Postpartum