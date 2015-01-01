Abstract

The diffusion of fully automated vehicles (AVs), or self-driving vehicles, is expected to provide many affordances for older adults. If older adults are not willing to use AVs, they will not be able to reap these affordances. Understanding factors related to older adults' willingness to use AVs is key to ensuring that successful strategies can be devised to promote their utilization in the future. In this study, we investigate U.S. older adults' willingness to use AVs among a large and diverse sample (N = 1,231). We assessed sociodemographic, population density, health, and attitudinal determinants of willingness to use AVs. Our binary logistic regression results showed that older adults with higher levels of educational attainment, transportation limitations, and positive attitudes toward new technology adoption were more likely to be willing to use AVs. Our study indicates that older adults' willingness to use AVs are complex and vary among U.S. older adults. Practical implications and study limitations are discussed.

