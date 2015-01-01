|
Uzwiak BA, Hudgins A, Pizzicato LN. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 97: e103351.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Between the years 2017-2019 in Philadelphia, more than 70% of all deaths from opioid overdose occurred in a private residence. To learn more about home-based opioid use and overdose, researchers conducted qualitative interviews with next of kin of overdose victims to learn their perceptions about the decedent's drug use and their opinions about city-led harm reduction efforts, specifically naloxone administration and collaborative efforts to open an overdose prevention site.
Naloxone; Opioids; Next of kin; Overdose prevention site; Philadelphia; War on drugs