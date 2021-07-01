Abstract

BACKGROUND: The ability to walk at various speeds is essential to independence for older adults. Maintaining fast walking requires changes in spatial-temporal measures, increasing step length and/or decreasing step time. It is unknown how mobility affects the parameters that change between preferred and fast walking. RESEARCH QUESTION: How does preferred walking performance and measures of strength and mobility relate to the approach (decreasing step time or increasing step length) older adults at risk for mobility disability use to maintain fast walking speeds?.



METHODS: Peak isokinetic dynamometry of knee and ankle and several mobility evaluations, including the Timed Up-and-Go, Short Physical Performance Battery, and Dynamic Gait Index, assessed mobility and strength in 57 participants, aged 65-80. Biomechanical gait analysis was used to analyze step length, step time, gait speed at preferred and fast gait speeds and ground reaction force during preferred walking. A score combining the differences between step length and time at fast and preferred speeds (Length-Time Difference) separated participants into two groups: (1) Length, representing a predominant increase in step length to walk fast and (2) Time, a predominant decrease in step time.



RESULTS: Those who decreased step time to produce increased speed performed worse during repeated chair stands (p =.006) with no difference in isokinetic strength (p ≥.15). During preferred walking, the Time group displayed increased propulsive impulse compared to the Length group (p =.007), despite no differences in preferred speed, step length, or time (p ≥.50). SIGNIFICANCE: While kinetics of preferred walking differed between groups separated by Length-Time Difference, basic spatial-temporals of preferred walking did not in this homogenous population. Length-Time Difference relates to a common mobility assessment and could be easily calculated by clinicians to provide a quantitative and more sensitive measure of ambulatory performance.

Language: en