Abstract

Some factors increase the fear of falling in frail older adults. Our aim is to quantify the influence of these factors. This cross-sectional study involved 229 community-dwelling prefrail and frail older adults aged 70 years and older. Fear of falling was moderate in 38.9% of our sample and high in 12.2%. Higher values were observed in women, those living alone, and those meeting criteria for slowness and feelings of exhaustion. A linear regression showed that being a woman, a history of falls, and depressive symptoms were related to higher fear of falling, while high levels of independence in basic and instrumental activities of daily living, along with good gait and balance, were associated with lower fear of falling. Screening for depressive symptoms and fear of falling in the comprehensive geriatric assessment of frail community-dwelling older adults could help to support preventive strategies.

Language: en