Abstract

PURPOSE: This scientometric study was aimed to investigate research and hot topics on unsafe behavior.



METHODS and Materials: This study was performed using Scientometric analysis mapping tools, such as CiteSpace, Gephi, MINITAB, and VOSviewer for statistical analysis. Studies published in Web of Sciences were included in our study.



RESULTS: The first study was published in 1987. The results of the study showed that the Safety Science journal with 111 studies (10.45%), presented most of published studies in this field. United States and China were the two producing countries, with 289 and 229 published studies, respectively. The results of keywords and hot topics showed that between 1991-2000, Safety climate, Safety performance and Modelling were ranked first to third most frequent words, and during 2001-2010, Safety performance was removed from the list of top ten keywords, while Safety climate and Modelling were ranked respectively ninth and sixth most frequent words. Finally, between 2011-2020, keyword Organizational factors has risen to the first rank, indicating the significance of this keyword in the futures.



CONCLUSIONS: According to the results of the present study, it can be concluded that future studies on unsafe behavior can be conducted in the field of organizational factors.

