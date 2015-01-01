|
Citation
|
Li J, Zhang S, Zhang Y, Lin H, Wang J. JMIR Med. Inform. 2021; 9(7): e28227.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, JMIR Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide has become the fifth leading cause of death worldwide. With development of the internet, social media has become an imperative source for studying psychological illnesses such as depression and suicide. Many methods have been proposed for suicide risk assessment. However, most of the existing methods cannot grasp the key information of the text. To solve this problem, we propose an efficient method to extract the core information from social media posts for suicide risk assessment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
social media; suicide risk assessment; attention mechanism; infodemiology; neural networks