Abstract

PURPOSE: To report the spectrum and the factors affecting the visual outcome of ocular injuries associated with maxillofacial trauma.



METHODOLOGY: A prospective observational study was carried out from January 2019 to June 2020 on patients of maxillofacial trauma at a rural tertiary care centre, in Pondicherry, India. Detailed history was obtained. Investigations including imaging was done as indicated. Predictors of eye injuries and prognostic factors for vision were assessed.



RESULTS: A total of 135 eyes of 126 patients were evaluated. Males constituted 92.06%. Road traffic accident (RTA), domestic injuries, assault, and work-place-related injuries accounted for 86.5%, 4.7%, 2.3%, and 2.3%. Alcohol consumption (42.06%) and lack of eye protective device (94.4%) and injury to posterior segment were the major risk factors. On presentation 80.6% had visual acuity ≥ 6/12. Orbital and maxillofacial fractures were noted in 70.6% of cases. Closed-globe injury was seen in 83 (61.4%) and open-globe injury in 2 (1.4%). Majority (86.7%) suffered soft tissue injuries. Common sight-threatening injuries were traumatic optic neuropathy (4.4%), vitreous haemorrhage (0.7%), retrobulbar haemorrhage (0.7%), and commotio retinae (0.7%).



CONCLUSION: Most of the injuries in this population occurred from RTA, with associated fractures, adnexal and globe injuries. Alcohol consumption and lack of eye protective device were the major risk factors. Patients with open-globe injuries and injuries with posterior segment involvement had poor visual outcome.

