Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Studies showed that a lack of insurance is associated with worse trauma outcomes. We examine insurance status and trauma mortality in a diverse metropolitan city and hypothesize that the higher risk of mortality in uninsured patients is due to insurance status and other factors.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of patients admitted to a Level 1 Trauma center for emergent surgery in a diverse metropolitan city from Jan 2016-May 2020 was conducted. Patients of different insurance statuses were analyzed for their injury mechanism and surgical intervention outcomes. Multivariate logistic regression was performed and the results were presented as odds ratio with 95% confidence intervals and P values. Statistical significance was set at P <.05.



RESULTS: 738 patients met study criteria. Medicaid patients made up the largest proportions of injury mechanisms: 65.1% of gunshot wound cases, sharp object (41.7%), and falls (32.5%). Private insurance (OR =.13, 95% CI:.05-.35, P =.000), Medicaid (OR =.19, 95% CI:.10-.35, P =.000), Medicare (OR =.65, 95% CI: 0.28-1.51, P =.31), and other insurance (OR =.44, 95% CI 0.22-.87, P =.01) were associated with survival. Uninsured patients had the highest mortality rate resulting from trauma at 32.6% (P <.001), and the lowest mortality rate belonged to the private insurance cohort (6.3%, P <.001). Uninsured patients accounted for 10.5% of gunshot wound cases, 8.5% of motor vehicle accident cases, 25% of sharp object cases, and 6.6% of falls.



CONCLUSION: Being uninsured was independently associated with mortality, while having insurance improved outcomes. Underlying mechanisms should be further elucidated to improve health equity and trauma outcomes in diverse patient populations.

