Verspoor E, Beenackers MA, Oude Groeniger J, van Lenthe FJ. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1390.
BACKGROUND: In the light of urbanization and aging, a crucially relevant policy question is how to shape neighborhoods to foster healthy aging. An important debate is whether older adults should group in neighborhoods, or whether a more mixed neighborhood age composition is more beneficial to health and well-being. We therefore assessed the association between neighborhood age structure and mental health and the mediating role of individual perceptions of neighborhood social factors.
Mental health; Age distribution; Neighborhood age structure; Social environment