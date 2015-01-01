SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Amiri S. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/10803548.2021.1954793

INTRODUCTION: The study looked at the association between unemployment and depressive symptoms and major depression disorder worldwide and used a systematic review and meta-analysis for this purpose.

METHODS: Search time was limited to all articles published in English until December 2020. In the association between unemployment and depression, first, the results of qualified studies were extracted and then, the results of each study were pooled with each other using the random-effects method.

RESULTS: The prevalence of depression in the unemployed shows that this prevalence is 21% with a 95% CI [18, 24%]. This prevalence for depression symptoms is 24%, 95% CI [20, 28%] and this prevalence for major depressive disorder is 16% (95% CI 9-24%). The association between unemployment and depressive symptoms was OR=2.06, 95% CI [1.85, 2.30] and this association for the major depressive disorder was OR=1.88, 95% CI [1.57, 2.25]. The association between unemployment and depression in men was equal to OR=2.27, 95% CI [1.76, 2.93] and in women was equal to OR=1.62, 95% CI [1.40, 1.87].

DISCUSSION: What is clear from the present study is that unemployment can lead to a higher prevalence of depressive symptoms and major depressive disorder, thereby undermining the mental health of the unemployed.


Systematic review; Meta-analysis; Unemployment; depression symptoms; Major depression disorder

