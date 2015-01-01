Abstract

INTRODUCTION: An urgent need exists for child welfare and substance use disorder (SUD) interventions that safely preserve Black families, engage parents in treatment services, and improve child and parent outcomes. The Title IV-E Prevention Services Clearinghouse rated The Sobriety Treatment and Recovery Teams (START) as a promising practice for families with parental substance use and child maltreatment. This study is the first to test the effects of START on Black families.



METHODS: This study compared child welfare and parent outcomes for 894 children and their 567 primary parents in three groups: Black children served by START, Black children served in treatment as usual (TAU), and White children served in START. This was a quasi-experimental study using a propensity score matched dataset of START-served children to TAU children. Comparisons included placement in state custody and repeat child abuse or neglect (CA/N) during the intervention period, and at 12 months post-intervention. Generalized linear models accounted for the effects of clustering and unbalanced covariates on outcomes.



RESULTS: In this study, 51.8% of children were neonates or infants at the CPS report. At 12-months post-intervention, 80.6% of Black children served by START, but only 56.0% of Black children in TAU, remained free of both placement in state custody and CA/N (p < .001, OR = 3.27, 95% CI [2.14, 4.98]); these effects held after controlling for family clusters. Black and White families in START received equal SUD treatment and community-based services. For START-served families, parental use of opioids (p = .005, OR = 3.52, 95% CI [1.46, 8.48]) and mental health issues (p = .002, OR = 1.90, 95% CI [1.27, 2.86]), rather than race, predicted child placement in state custody. Parent mental health issues or opioid use doubled or quadrupled, respectively, the odds of failing to achieve early recovery by case closure.



CONCLUSIONS: START is a potent intervention, co-implemented with SUD treatment providers, that kept Black children safely with their families through the intervention and 12-months post-intervention periods. Scaling up effective programs, like START, that align with the goals of the Family First Prevention Services Act might reduce racial disparities and improve child welfare and SUD treatment outcomes.

