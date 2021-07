Abstract

PURPOSE: We examine pilot results for the culturally adapted Weaving Healthy Families (WHF) program to promote resilience and wellness while preventing substance abuse and violence among Native American (NA) families.



METHODS: Results were drawn from paired sample t tests and analyses of variance (ANOVA) with a convenience sample of 24 adults and adolescents from eight NA families (pretest, posttest, and, where available, 6-month postintervention).



RESULTS: Along with substance abuse reduction and prevention, t test results indicated reductions in (a) adult depressive symptoms and improvements in adult conflict resolution and health behaviors; (b) adolescent wellness; and (c) adult and adolescent resilience, communal mastery, social support, and sugar-sweetened beverage consumption. ANOVA tests revealed reductions in adult psychological and physical violence and improvements in adult and adolescent family resilience, family environment, and emotional regulation.



CONCLUSIONS: Results reveal promising preliminary results for the WHF program to promote resilience and thriving while reducing risk for substance abuse and violence in NA families.

