Citation
Yalçın Gürsoy M, Tanrıverdi G. Florence Nightingale J Nurs 2020; 28(1): 83-96.
PMID
34263188
Abstract
|
AIM: This study aimed to evaluate the violence against the elderly from different cultures by using "The Purnell Model for Cultural Competence." METHOD: The study population comprised of elderly people residing in a city in the Eastern Anatolia, the Southeastern Anatolia, and the Marmara Region. This is a qualitative study employing a purposeful sampling method. Data were gathered using questions to identify the sociodemographic characteristics, a semi-structured interview form prepared in accordance with "The Purnell Model for Cultural Competence," and the question form consisting of questions to determine the violence against the elderly. Data were collected through in-depth interviews and by means of recording, as well as recordkeeping. Permissions were obtained from the ethics committee, and written and verbal consents were obtained from the elderly to be interviewed before the study. Data were evaluated using the descriptive data analysis methods.
Language: en
Keywords
elderly; violence; Culture; the Purnell Model for Cultural Competence