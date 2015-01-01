SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Düzgün G, Üstündağ S, Karadakovan A. Florence Nightingale J Nurs 2021; 29(1): 2-8.

AIM: This study aimed to evaluate frailty in older individuals and to identify factors related to frailty.

METHOD: The descriptive, and cross-sectional study was conducted with 111 elderly patients who received inpatient treatment in a university hospital between January and September 2016. Ethics committee approval, institutional consent, and informed patient consent were obtained for the study. Along with the Edmonton Frail Scale, a data form was used to collect data about the patient's sociodemographics, disease status, and fall incidents. The data were collected through face-to-face interviews.

RESULTS: The prevalence of severe frailty was 19.8%. Significant relationships were found between frailty and advanced age, low education, low income, continuous use of medicines, and a history of falls within the last year.

CONCLUSION: Elderly individuals included in the study were categorized as "vulnerable" (Edmonton Frail Scale score of 6.84±3.83) and were at the borderline for "mild frailty" (Edmonton Frail Scale score of 7-8). The factors associated with frailty were advanced age, low education, and income level, continuous use of medicines, and the history of falls within the last year.


elderly; nursing; Frailty

