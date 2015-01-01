|
Martin G, Graat M, Medeiros A, Clark AF, Button BLG, Ferguson KN, Gilliland JA. Health Place 2021; 70: e102623.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
There is a dearth of studies examining associations between active school travel and children's health-related quality of life. Additionally, studies have not examined how perceived neighbourhood characteristics may moderate these associations. This study aims to examine the relationship between regular active school travel, children's physical and psychosocial health-related quality of life, and the potential moderating effects of their perceived neighbourhood safety (interpersonal and traffic). This cross-sectional study used data from Ontario schoolchildren (aged 8-14) as part of the Spatial Temporal Environment and Activity Monitoring (STEAM) Project.
Adolescent; Child; Quality of life; Active school travel; Moderation; Neighbourhood safety