Taylor MB, Filbey FM. J. Int. Neuropsychol. Soc. 2021; 27(6): 559-569.
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
OBJECTIVE: Acute Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) administration in humans (Lawn etal., 2016) and rats (Silveira, Adams, Morena, Hill, & Winstanley, 2016) has been associated with decreased effort allocation that may explain amotivation during acute cannabis intoxication. To date, however, whether residual effects of cannabis use on effort-based decision-making are present and observable in humans have not yet been determined. The goal of this study was to test whether prolonged cannabis use has residual effects on effort-based decision-making in 24-hr abstinent cannabis using adults.
Motivation; Addictive behavior; Cannabis use disorder; Decision-making; Executive function; Physical effort