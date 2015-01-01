Abstract

BACKGROUND: Flooding following heavy rains precipitated by hurricanes has been shown to impact the health of people. Earth observations can be used to identify inundation extents for subsequent analysis of health risks associated with flooding at a fine spatio-temporal scale.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate emergency department (ED) visits before, during, and following flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 in Texas.



METHODS: A controlled before and after design was employed using 2016-2018 ED visits from flooded and non-flooded census tracts. ED visits between landfall of the hurricane and receding of flood waters were considered within the flood period and post-flood periods extending up to 4 months were also evaluated. Modified Poisson regression models were used to estimate adjusted rate ratios for total and cause specific ED visits.



RESULTS: Flooding was associated with increased ED visits for carbon monoxide poisoning, insect bite, dehydration, hypothermia, intestinal infectious diseases, and pregnancy complications. During the month following the flood period, the risk for pregnancy complications and insect bite was still elevated in the flooded tracts. SIGNIFICANCE: Earth observations coupled with ED visits increase our understanding of the short-term health risks during and following flooding, which can be used to inform preparedness measures to mitigate adverse health outcomes and identify localities with increased health risks during and following flooding events.

