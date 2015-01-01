|
Kheibari A, Hedden BJ, Comartin E, Kral M, Kubiak S. Omega (Westport) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a major public health issue, however, little is known about the characteristics/circumstances of suicide events. Data from law enforcement (LE) call reports are an important source of information related to suicide. Hence, this study explores suicide events captured in LE call reports.
suicide; death; suicide attempts; calls for service; law enforcement; suicide characteristics