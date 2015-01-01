SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kheibari A, Hedden BJ, Comartin E, Kral M, Kubiak S. Omega (Westport) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Baywood Publishing)

10.1177/00302228211029476

unavailable

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a major public health issue, however, little is known about the characteristics/circumstances of suicide events. Data from law enforcement (LE) call reports are an important source of information related to suicide. Hence, this study explores suicide events captured in LE call reports.

METHOD: This mixed-methods study used data from call reports collected in a metropolitan county in 2017 in a Midwestern state wherein LE responded to suicide incidents (N=213). Descriptive and bivariate analyses of quantitative data were used to assess differences between incident type (i.e. attempts vs. deaths). Themes of suicide emerged from the qualitative data.

RESULTS: Findings revealed that suicide decedents tended to be male, older, and had at least one intrapersonal issue as a precipitating factor. The qualitative sections illuminated three themes across suicide attempts: self-harm as an autonomy seeking strategy; challenging claims of suicidality; and promising to not self-harm.

CONCLUSIONS: Suicide incidents that rise to the level of crisis requiring a LE response is understudied in both the suicide and LE literature. Increasing the sophistication of call report documentation procedures would allow for communities to deepen their understanding of how suicide manifests and could create pathways to non-institutionalized care.


suicide; death; suicide attempts; calls for service; law enforcement; suicide characteristics

