Thongchuam C, Mahawongkajit P, Kanlerd A. Open Access Emerg. Med. 2021; 13: 299-304.
34267561
PURPOSE: Since January 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted global mental health, daily activities, and economies, including Thailand. The essential strategy is the disease-preventing measure of "lockdown." Corrosive ingestion is one of the most common forms of self-harm and problems worldwide. This study aimed to evaluate the effect of corrosive ingestion in the COVID-19 situation.
COVID-19; caustic injury; corrosive ingestion; esophagus; stomach