Abstract

A curve speed warning system (CSWS) for firetrucks was developed and tested in this study. The CSWS algorithm was developed based on guidelines in the public domain for general vehicles and modified for firetrucks for their configuration and emergency driving. Twenty-four firefighters participated in the test in a driving simulator. The results show that the CSWS was effective in issuing preemptive warnings when the drivers were approaching curves with unsafe speed during emergency responses. Drivers reduced their driving speed at curve approaching and entering phases for most challenging curves, without affecting the overall time in completing the test route. Drivers had reduced number of severe braking and decreased average in-curve distance traveled over the safety speed limits, when the CSWS was in use. Drivers also rated the CSWS as assisting, effective and useful. In summary, the CSWS can enhance firetruck safety during emergency driving without sacrificing drivers' precious response time.

