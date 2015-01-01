Abstract

Making motorcycle rides safer by advanced technology is an ongoing challenge in the context of developing driving assistant systems and safety infrastructure. Determining which section of a road and which driving behaviour is "safe" or "unsafe" is rarely possible due to the individual differences in driving experience, driving style, fitness and potentially available assistant systems. This study investigates the feasibility of a new approach to quantify motorcycle riding risk for an experimental sample of bikers by collecting motorcycle-specific dynamic data of several riders on selected road sections. Comparing clustered dynamics with the observed dynamic data at known risk spots, we provide a method to represent individual risk estimates in a single risk map for the investigated road section. This yields a map of potential risk spots, based on an aggregation of individual risk estimates. The risk map is optimized to include most of the previous accident sites, while keeping the overall area classified as risky small. As such, with data collected on a large scale, the presented methodology could guide safety inspections at the highlighted areas of a risk map and be the basis of further studies into the safety relevant differences in driving styles.

Language: en