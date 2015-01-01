Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bike-sharing systems (BSS) are short-term bike rentals that can be borrowed from one location and retired to another at the conclusion of the trip. In 2019, 109,589 BSS trips were made each day in the U.S, and half of those in New York City (NYC).



AIM: This study aims to quantify the health risks and benefits of BSS in the U.S. and NYC.



METHODS: This study followed a quantitative health impact assessment approach to estimate the risks and benefits of BSS. Specifically, we quantified the health impacts of physical activity, air pollution, and traffic incidents. We analyzed all the trips made by BSS in the U.S. and NYC. Input data on transport, traffic safety, air quality, and physical activity were collated from public records and scientific publications. We modeled the health impacts on adult users related to mortality, disease incidence, disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), and health economic impacts (related to morbidity and mortality).



RESULTS: We estimated that in the U.S. BSS trips resulted in an annual reduction of 4.7 premature deaths, 737 DALYs, and 36 million $USD in health economic impacts, mainly derived from the increment in physical activity. In NYC, we estimated an annual reduction of 2 premature deaths, 355 DALYs, and 15 million $USD in health economic impacts.



CONCLUSION: BSS in the U.S. and NYC provide a health benefit for bicyclists. Improvements in air quality and traffic safety across U.S. cities will maximize the health benefits of BSS.

