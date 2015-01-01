Abstract

Older adults with functional limitations (FLs) often experience obstacles to walking. Although health promotion programs targeting physical activity are available in lower-income areas, few studies have compared the walking experiences of older adults who have FLs with those who do not in the community. The purpose of this cross-sectional survey was to compare perceptions of neighborhood walkability among older adults living in lower-income communities with and without FLs. Participants (N = 132) were recruited in 2018 at regional health clinics in Flint, Michigan. To be eligible, participants had to be 65 years of age or older, report no cognitive decline, and be Flint residents. Of the 132 participants, the mean age was 69.74 (SD = 4.97). The majority were female (66%); African American (77%); single, divorced, or widowed (72%); educated below the General Education Development level (57%), and had a FL (67%). Older adults with FLs were significantly (p < 0.05) less likely than those without to visit many places within walking distance, to have well-lit neighborhoods at night, and to reside in neighborhoods where sidewalks were separated from the road and traffic. Multiple regression analyses revealed that having a FL was associated with poorer neighborhood perceptions of mixed-land-use (b = -0.19, p < 0.05) and more walking hazards (b = -0.26, p < 0.05).



FINDINGS suggest that a FL is associated with perceptions of walkability. It is essential to develop disability-friendly support systems and accommodations to encourage walking in lower-income communities.

