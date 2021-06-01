|
Citation
Kidokoro T, Peterson SJ, Reimer HK, Tomkinson GR. J. Exerc. Sci. Fit. 2021; 19(3): 204-208.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34276805
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: Physical function, the ability of an individual to carry out physical tasks, is meaningfully related to health among older adults. Few studies have analyzed temporal trends in objective performance measures of physical function for older adults. The aim of this study was to estimate temporal trends in balance and walking speed for older Japanese adults (aged 65-79 years) between 1998 and 2018.
Language: en
Keywords
Aged; Gait; Physical functional performance