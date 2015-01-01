Abstract

Fostering environmentally friendly transport choices lies at the core of the strategies aimed at implementing a sustainable transport system. The discussion on the possible strategies and policies to reach this goal has attracted the attention of both scholars and policy makers. Limited attention appears to have been devoted to the mobility time at tourist destinations by considering environmentally friendly transport options and private motorized ones. This paper fills this gap by performing a beta regression analysis to assess which variables influence the mobility behaviour of tourists at the destination. The main finding of this paper shows that mobility at home, the use of a friendly transport mode to reach the destination and the choice of a static holiday in sea, sun and sand destinations are the most relevant variables that positively influence environmentally friendly mobility. Moreover, improved infrastructures and more appropriate mobility policies and strategies may determine more sustainable transport choices of visitors and residents.

Language: en