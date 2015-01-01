Abstract

This paper aims to pursue and to strengthen a paradigm shift in transport. It offers a fresh perspective on how the vehicle-oriented paradigm has been translated into specific biased practices and priorities in transport policy and research that jeopardized walkability. Then, it examines the transformational role of walking in the sustainable urban mobility transition. By considering walking as an experience, the paper shares a people-oriented and place-based framework for measuring and promoting walkable cities based on the local context of Hong Kong. On the way forward, it highlights the irreplaceable and leading role of governments in promoting walkability. Finally, it suggests two strategic directions of quantifying and fully integrating walking-related variables in transport design manuals, and ensuring a seamless transport experience for people using sustainable transport modes.

