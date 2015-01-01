Abstract

In rural regions, public transportation is often characterized by low accessibility as well as long waiting and travel times. In order to improve rural transportation systems, public decision-makers intend to implement alternative on-demand mobility modes. Herein, new intermodal travel itineraries with transfers at multimodal mobility hubs may enable faster public connections and thereby strengthen public transportation. Against this background, we present a decision support tool for locating multimodal mobility hubs to improve intermodal accessibility. As objectives, we aim at maximizing accessibility to workplaces and to places of private need. Our model decides on locations of multimodal mobility hubs and on the available on-demand mobility modes offered in addition to existing public transportation. We develop our model in an agile process together with rural decision-makers in the district of Heinsberg, Germany, and apply it in a real-world case study. As input for our model, we account for the existing public transportation system, identify points-of-interest, and estimate commuting volumes to workplaces based on official commuting data.



RESULTS promise a high potential to improve accessibility in rural areas. However, most of the improvement stems from unimodal car sharing trips.

