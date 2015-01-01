|
Davis JP, Prindle J, Castro CC, Saba S, Fitzke RE, Pedersen ER. Addict. Behav. 2021; 122: 107052.
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has had considerable behavioral health implications globally. One subgroup that may be of particular concern is U.S. veterans, who are susceptible to mental health and substance use concerns. The current study aimed to investigate changes in alcohol use and binge drinking before and during the first year of the pandemic among U.S. veterans, and how pre-pandemic mental health disorders, namely posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and COVID-19-related factors like loneliness, negative reactions to COVID-19, and economic hardship influenced alcohol use trends.
Trauma; Drug use; COVID-19; Longitudinal; Active duty; Veterans administration