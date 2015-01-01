|
Citation
Jahangir S, Bailey A, Hasan MU, Hossain S, Helbich M, Hyde M. Gerontologist 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Buses are the most common form of public transport for older adults in developing countries. With over 37 percent of total trips, buses are the principal mode of transport in Dhaka. The majority of older adults are dependent on buses because of their affordability relative to other modes such as auto rickshaw, ride shares and taxis. This study aims to investigate key barriers in accessing buses in Dhaka and the consequences of these barriers to the everyday mobility of older adults. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Thirty participants aged ≥60 years were recruited from two socio-economically different neighbourhoods in Dhaka. We employed a thematic analysis of visual surveys and in-depth interviews to understand older adults' spatial and cultural context and their experiences using buses in their everyday lives.
Barriers; Mobility; Accessibility; Bus; Exclusion; Well-being