Citation
Bianconi G, Malissin I, Labat L, Khoudour N, Houzé P, Pallet N, Megarbane B, Declèves X. Clin. Toxicol. (T and F) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Tramadol poisoning rarely causes serotonin toxicity, which mechanisms remain poorly understood. We investigated alterations in tramadol pharmacokinetics in a tramadol-poisoned patient who presented with marked and prolonged serotonin toxicity. CASE REPORT: A 21-year-old male self-ingested 750 mg-tramadol, 200 mg-sotalol, 400 mg-propranolol and 6 mg-lorazepam. He was a kidney transplant patient treated with mycophenolate, tacrolimus, prednisone, and paroxetine. He developed transitory cardiovascular failure and prolonged serotonin toxicity requiring sedation, muscle paralysis, and cyproheptadine, with a favorable outcome.
Language: en
Keywords
poisoning; drug–drug interaction; pharmacokinetics; serotonin syndrome; Tramadol