Abstract

A smart floor with 16 embedded pressure sensors was used to record 420 simulated fall events performed by 60 volunteers. Each participant performed seven fall events selected from the guidelines defined in a previous study. Raw data were grouped and well organized in CSV format. The data was collected for the development of a non-intrusive fall detection solution based on the smart floor. Indeed, the collected data can be used to further improve the current solution by proposing new fall detection techniques for the correct identification of accidental fall events on the smart floor. The gathered fall simulation data is associated with participants' demographic characteristics, useful for future expansions of the smart floor solution beyond the fall detection problem.

